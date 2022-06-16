The Fringe is almost upon us, so embrace it - Fiona Duff

Samsam Bubbleman is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for kids

Well, for some it’s a bit like that with the Edinburgh Festival and Fringe. The other day I got an email from Assembly Festival to let me know it was only 50 days until the Fringe starts.

It doesn’t seem that long away at all, and there’s already people commenting in newspapers and social media. So I thought I had better join in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know that there are quite a lot of people who live in this city who don’t really engage with all the festivities in August.

Their main comment will be that there is too much traffic and the pavements are crowded with tourists. Which is actually the case.

However, I think it should all be embraced. When my children were younger I would take them and friends to see shows on the Fring and I was always amazed that some of the chilldren had never been to see a Fringe event before, but most thought it was quite brilliant.

So if you have got some little ’uns, here are a few recommendations for you.

Well you can’t go wrong by going to see Julia Donaldson and cast singing her songs and acting out her stories (including the Gruffalo, of course) which is a top-notch production.

But book your tickets soon as her last two visits to the Fringe sold out completely.

For something a bit slapstick with amazing acrobatics I would take them to see Chores – I think the title gives the story away. What child doesn’t get told to tidy their bedroom?

If you fancy jumping on a train to North Berwick for Fringe By The Sea then you should go to Samsam Bubbleman – his fans include Chris Evans and Lady Gaga, although I doubt that they will be in the audience on 5 August.