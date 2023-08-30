The Fringe needs the Scottish Government to step up and put its festival money where its mouth is - Steve Cardownie

City of Edinburgh Council Leader, Cammy Day starts his Leader’s Report, to be presented to the Full Council tomorrow, by noting the success of this year’s festival season.

The cast of A Comedy of Operas get into character ahead of their Edinburgh Festival Fringe show at the Pleasance at EICC. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

He writes “All too soon August will draw to a close and the curtain will come down on another frenetic festival season here in the Capital. It’s been brilliant to feel the familiar buzz around us once more. The quality of performances, shows and street acts has been superb and there’s no question the atmosphere is as welcoming as ever.”

It is also recognised that the impact on Edinburgh and Scotland, both economically and culturally, cannot be understated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was acknowledged by the Scottish Government, as reported by Brian Ferguson in yesterday’s paper when he quoted Neil Gray, the Economy and Fair Work Secretary as saying “Scotland is recognised as the home of golf and for its world-leading festivals programme. It is intrinsic to who we are in Scotland. Ensuring that we continue to protect, and continue to project ourselves internationally, with a strong cultural offering is absolutely critically important.”

So, unsurprisingly it seems that both local and national governments are as one when it comes to recognising that the cultural sector and festivals form a vital part of Edinburgh and Scotland’s well-being, economy and international recognition. That being so, it is imperative that festivals secure the level of funding that will guarantee their future.

The news that Fringe organisers are to apply additional pressure for new financial backing “to secure the future” of the event comes as no surprise. This year there were 3825 shows, the second highest since its inception back in 1947 and, in order to maintain the highest standards of quality, the quest for sufficient funding is well founded and, if not successful , runs the risk of witnessing the demise of the Fringe as we know it.

The new 27-strong group of Fringe practitioners, Festival Alliance, has been formed to “work with and support the Fringe Society” while providing a voice and campaigning focus for venues, producers and artists involved in shows. However, It remains to be seen whether they will live up to this pledge or if they will drift off and ultimately form an alternative organisation to the Fringe Society. But in the meantime we should take its declaration at face value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no doubt that the Fringe and other festivals and events need the Scottish Government to step up and put its money where its mouth is by providing the additional funding required. The financial constraints faced by public sector funding bodies has been well documented but unless the purse strings are loosened and festival funding is boosted, their continued success will come under increased threat.