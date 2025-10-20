The future’s bright, the future’s Green so come and join us - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green MSP for Lothian, Lorna Slater

Over the weekend the Scottish Greens met in Edinburgh for our autumn conference and there was a lot to celebrate.

The hall was filled with a mix of seasoned activists and eager new faces who came together with collective belief in peace, justice and a better world for everyone.

We held breakout sessions on campaigning and standing for elections, which were standing-room only. It made me so proud of our party and movement.

With almost 900 new members in six months, the Scottish Greens are growing across Scotland and on course to reach record numbers ahead of next year’s crucial Holyrood election.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Ross Greer addresses conference

With well over 8000 of us, the highest level since 2016, the Greens have long overtaken the Scottish Tories and Liberal Democrats. Scottish Labour refuse to publish membership figures but are widely reported to be in freefall.

It makes a lot of sense when you look back and see the impact that Green voices have had locally and nationally. It is Green MSPs and Green members who delivered free bus travel for everyone under 22, removed peak rail fares and scrapped school meal debt. There are fantastic Green councillors in our city chambers and town halls, delivering real grassroots action for their communities.

When I talk to new members, they tell me that the main reason for joining is simple – hope.

They are exhausted by the status quo, Keir Starmer’s government down south and the increasingly extreme bigotry of Nigel Farage and his cronies.

The current Labour UK Government of ‘change’ is anything but. They have betrayed the workers at Grangemouth, doubled down on attacking disabled people’s livelihoods, plunged pensioners into poverty, armed Israel’s genocide against Palestinians and cosied up to Donald Trump on multiple occasions.

Scotland deserves better and we are the progressive alternative that is on the side of normal people and families.

But importantly, looking forward the Greens are the only party willing to tell the truth. We are the only party who are prepared to fight for people and take on the billionaires and corporations that are wrecking our communities and planet.

As we inch closer to May 2026 it is clear that real change is coming and it cannot come quick enough. Tackling the climate and nature emergencies and the increase of the far-right in our streets and politics must be addressed before it's too late.

But we can’t do it alone. As a grassroots movement we rely on our branches, activists, local members and everyone on the ground. This is just the beginning. With more members we can do even more. There is clearly momentum for change, and we are at the forefront of it.

For anyone considering it my message is simple, join us.