The gentleman strictly is for U-turning

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

I watch Sir Keir Starmer regularly U-turn, so I think he’d do well on Strictly. Waltz? Tango?

He U-turned on the winter fuel allowance for pensioners (which I welcome) and I have no doubt with more than 120 of his own MPs set to wreck his proposals to cut benefits to the vulnerable and disabled, he is on course for another, though he will no doubt dress it up as something else.

Angela Rayner, allegedly working class Labour, defended this legislation but she will have more than egg on her face when these cruel cuts are ditched because she has already ditched her street cred as flag bearer for socialism.

She always had a walk-on part, a token role following in the footsteps of her predecessor, Two Jags Prescott – remember him?

What has not been ditched is the two-child benefit cap, which prevents claiming for any “additional” child.

There are folk I know who will complain that these folk should only have two children. Well don’t punish the children and we actually we need, especially in Scotland, to increase our young population.

We are top heavy with the elderly and as we grow older and for longer, which is a good thing, we require additional help in the health and care sectors.

I know myself, now in my eighties, that I attend the GP and the pharmacy increasingly. Without enough young people, then the workforce shrinks, tax take drops and we don’t have enough tax to pay for our NHS and the care sector, let alone people to staff our hospitals. So we need children.

Another U-turn would be for the UK government to reverse its ridiculously restrictive immigration and visa policies. Sir Keir Starmer has refused to moderate these to plug gaps in Scotland’s workforce.

Last but certainly not least there are those additional National Insurance levies on employers.

I said these would impact on food costs as these charges would be passed down the food chain from the growers, the transporters, the packagers, to the supermarket shelf, to our trolleys.

I take no pleasure in saying “ah telt ye”.

SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale​​​​