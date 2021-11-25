The gift of giving at the Social Bite Christmas tree- Karen Koren

Hannah Ayre’s Christmas art installation for The Mound

I’ve just started thinking about buying presents – I make a list of all the people I need to buy for every year and make sure that our close family all get the same amount of presents to open. At our office we do Secret Santa and only allow a maximum of £10 to be used for each person. That’s the fun part – it’s just a bit scary to see what they think of what you’ve managed to find for them.

There is far too much waste at this time of year – people buying gifts that others don’t want. Better to buy fewer gifts but thoughtful ones rather than lots of plastic toys that break before Christmas is over.

Why not buy gifts for those in need? Social Bite have announced their Festival of Kindness appeal to support those in need over Christmas and the winter months. The aim of the appeal is to raise enough funds to distribute 250,000 meals and essential items in Scotland and throughout the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social Bite is raising funds to provide Christmas dinners and emergency food packs, as well as gifts and essential items from warm clothing for rough sleepers to toys for children in homeless accommodation to open on Christmas Day.

We can donate presents to them by visiting their Christmas trees at their sites in Edinburgh, St Andrew Square and Glasgow, Vinicombe Street. There you can place a present under the tree and Social Bite will distribute these presents to homeless people, poor children and families.