​The gloves are off in Roseburn transport path stooshie - Steve Cardownie

The plan to route the trams along the popular Roseburn cycle path saw councillors inundated with protests. Picture: Greg Macvean

Granted, hardly of Nostradamus proportions, but it would seem that the gloves are off already.

Before the consultation period has even started interest groups have already determined what corner they are in.

Despite the officials only wanting to consult on part of the new line that is planned to run along the Roseburn/Telford Path, councillors thought otherwise and decided to throw in the alternative route going via Crewe Road South and Orchard Brae.

First out of the blocks was Liberal Democrat Councillor, Kevin Lang, who opined “The Telford /Roseburn path is a well-used and much loved green corridor running through the west of Edinburgh.

"It would be a travesty for such a major active travel route and important part of our natural environment to be lost for the tram extension. After all, council officers’ own assessments show other feasible options exist.”

Others have weighed in behind him with the setting up of a thousand-plus campaign group on Facebook taking off.

So, it looks like the momentum lies with the opposition to taking over the cycle path for a tramline and it is only likely to get stronger as the official consultation period opens.

It will be interesting to see how councillors line up when called upon to vote on which proposal is to be taken forward.