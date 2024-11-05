The good, the bad and the ugly of the Budget’s Impact on Scotland​​​​​​​ - Simita Kumar

Rachel Reeves delivering the Budget in Parliament last week

Last week, Labour delivered its first budget in 14 years. It promises increased funding settlement for Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Edinburgh this funding boost is welcome news and supports Scottish Government’s goal of improving healthcare access, educational outcomes, and essential services.

But while the headlines trumpet these funding increases, there’s a sting in the tail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Insurance (NI) contributions will rise for employers. The impact on small and medium sized businesses - the backbone of Edinburgh’s economy, could be devastating.

SMEs already face a cost-of-living crisis with escalating operating costs. Many are now faced with an impossible choice: either absorb the higher NI costs or pass the burden onto employees.

This will mean reduced take-home pay for workers who are already stretched thin, putting added strain on families.

On top of that, the ugly reality of this budget. Cuts to the winter fuel payment will continue, as will the two-child benefit cap. We know these cuts drive families deeper into poverty, robbing children of better opportunities and leaving pensioners facing bleak winters without adequate heating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there’s the energy dilemma—Scotland’s energy, generated from our own resources, is funnelled south, subsidising energy costs for UK, while Scottish households bear rising prices and harsher winters.

Meanwhile, all Edinburgh Labour MPs voted against an amendment to reduce household energy bills by £300 – a Labour party manifesto commitment.

Ultimately this budget speaks out of both sides of its mouth.

The boost to public funding is essential, but for Scotland’s most vulnerable residents and its resilient small businesses, the NI increase, energy subsidies policy, and benefit cuts carry harsh consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are impacted by these cuts, please speak to Edinburgh Council’s Advice Shop or your locality office who can offer support and advise you on all aspects of welfare rights including income maximisation.

SNP group leader on Edinburgh City Council​