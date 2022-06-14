The joy of going behind the Hidden Door - Angus Robertson

It was a real treat to be able to go into the old Royal High School on Calton Hill to explore the Hidden Door festival. For those unaware, Hidden Door finds forgotten urban spaces in which the public can explore and discover incredible music, art, theatre, film, dance, spoken word and more.

By Angus Robertson
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 4:55 am

Showcasing new and emerging talents, the festival gives new and vibrant life to places unused for many years.For the Royal High, half a century of little use and exposure to the elements required volunteers to spend weeks doing an extensive clean-up to prepare the spaces for Hidden Door 2022.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh's festivals are really going to put Capital back on the global map thi...

Angus Robertson is the MSP for Edinburgh Central and the Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The old Royal High School on Calton Hill is one of the treasures being unlocked as part of the Hidden Door festival. PIC: Creative Commons.
Angus RobertsonMSPEdinburgh Central