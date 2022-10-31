By the time I reached Victoria Street, where I was meeting friends for lunch, it had gone. After all these years, I still haven’t worked out the knack of securing a flimsy paper poppy to my lapel with nothing more than a dressmaking pin.

My lack of dexterity works in favour of Poppyscotland of course, as I will have to buy a few more poppies before Remembrance Day on Friday 11 November, but I don’t begrudge a single penny.

In my youth I used to insist on wearing a white poppy, to signify my pacifism, but as I matured, I realised I wasn’t a pacificist. I don’t like wars and conflict, but like the grandmothers in Ukraine who signed up for civilian combat training, I would defend my community and family from invasion.

I am eternally grateful to the men and women who gave their life so that we can live in freedom today, and to their comrades-in-arms who today stand ready to defend us and our allies.

I’m grateful, too, to Poppyscotland, which has to raise more than £10,000 a day to carry out their work supporting the half million members of the Armed Forces community in Scotland.

The charity offers a lifeline to veterans and their families whenever they need it, whether it is a soldier who leaves the army and immediately needs help to adjust to civilian life, or one who falls homeless 50 years after hanging up his uniform.

Earlier this year I stood in a silent graveyard in northern France, reading the names of young men who had died so I could live in peace. Men like 32 year-old R.J. Andrews, an RAF gunner who was killed on 1 June 1944.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal launched at Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance last week. Susan Dalgety has since lost her first poppy of 2022 - but will happily buy another in gratitude for the sacrifice of others. PIC: Lisa Ferguson/National World.

His stark white headstone bore the inscription: “Unseen, unheard but always near.”