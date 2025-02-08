The madness of King Donald continues with RFK in post - Vladimir McTavish

President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I really am determined to not keep banging on about Trump in these pages. After all, we have another four years of this comically sinister maniac.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I can’t ruin every reader’s weekend for the next 46 months. I’m guessing by the start of March, you’ll all have had enough. To be honest, I’ve had enough myself already. Noise can get very boring very quickly. And pretty much all we have had so far is noise. Lots of it.

We all know he’s not going to take over Gaza, and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”. In the same way that last week’s much shouted-about big idea of import duties seems to fizzling out like a damp firework already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s like listening to some drunk blowhard at a party, except that Trump doesn’t even drink.

It’s only days since the President was loudly boasting about his trade tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports that would bring America’s neighbours to their knees. Only for the tariffs to be put on hold after it was pointed out that those bearing the most pain would be American consumers.

But then the US can’t even have a disaster these days without noise and finger-pointing from the White House. Usually the fault of diversity in the President’s mind.

The LA wild fires were apparently caused by diversity in the California fire fighters. The Washington plane crash was caused by diversity in air traffic control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two weeks have gone by since the promise to plant a US flag on Mars and not much has happened since, despite it being America’s “manifest destiny”. Presumably they’ll have to sort out the recruitment problems in air traffic control first.

The noise is there for a reason. To take our attention off the nasty, small-minded stuff, like Trump and Elon Musk attempting to close down USAID, the United States Agency for International Development.

It is an independent agency of the government, responsible for administering civilian aid overseas. It is not just a philanthropic organisation, it represents sensible joined-up foreign policy. After all, terrorism tends to thrive in regions of high poverty.

It was set up by John F Kennedy in 1961, the abiding legacy of a President best known for being assassinated, having an affair with Marilyn Monroe and claiming to be a doughnut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1963, at the height of the Cold War, as the Soviets were threatening to invade West Germany, Kennedy made a speech in West Berlin in which he proudly claimed. "Ich bin ein Berliner”. All very inspiring stuff, until you realise it translates into German as “I am a jam doughnut”.

Anyway, it worked. Russia never invaded, doubtless terrified of being confronted by the man- sized doughnut.

Strangely Trump has never claimed to be a doughnut. He should look in the mirror. Although he has given a job to JFK’s nephew. Robert F Kennedy Jr, is the US Health Secretary. Despite his family’s liberal history, he is on the ultra right-wing bonkers end of the political spectrum.

I think he’s there to make Trump look reasonable. And to act as a human shield for the President.

Trump’s already survived one assignation attempt. Who better than a Kennedy to stand in the way of the bullet next time?