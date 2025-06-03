The Meadows Festival at 50 - Angus Robertson

Festival-goers basked in the sun at the Meadows Festival 2024

This weekend the Meadows Festival marks its 50th anniversary - a milestone for one of Edinburgh’s longest-running community festivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First held in 1974, the event remains entirely volunteer-run and continues to offer free entry, welcoming thousands to the city’s historic parkland each year.

This year’s programme includes two live music stages featuring a wide range of local acts, a community zone showcasing Edinburgh-based charities and groups, and over 100 market stalls selling crafts, food and vintage goods. A popular dog show returns on Sunday, along with a funfair and children’s entertainment across both days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival aims to be as accessible and inclusive as possible. There are dedicated quiet spaces, baby changing areas and fully accessible toilets. In recent years organisers have also placed a strong emphasis on sustainability, providing water refill stations and encouraging low-waste practices.

Events like the Meadows Festival play an important role in the civic life of Edinburgh. They offer a platform for local performers, artists, traders, and campaigners, and bring residents together in a shared space at the heart of the city.

As MSP for Edinburgh Central, I commend the volunteers and organisers who have sustained the festival over five decades. Their work has created a valuable cultural institution rooted in community participation.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a regular attendee, I encourage everyone to visit the Meadows this weekend and take part in a proud Edinburgh tradition.