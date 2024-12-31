The never-ending story of the six-week festival of Christmas

Christmas now seems to begin around mid-November

So that’s Christmas over. Thank goodness, I thought it would never end. It seems to begin around mid-November. When did Christmas start spanning six weeks?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, we’re still in the middle of the festive season, as we also have Hogmanay to look forward to.

New Year has always seemed to be the more honest of the two celebrations. We don’t pretend to believe in the baby Jesus. There’s none of the “goodwill to all men” nonsense you get at Christmas. With Hogmanay, the plan is to get as drunk as possible for as long as possible. End of story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only rule is that you have to be conscious at midnight. You can pass out before the bells, of course, but you have to be awake for the countdown itself.

I always look forward to working over the New Year. After the chore of trying to entertain drunken office parties, who seem more intent on either fighting or having sex, Hogmanay is like a breath of fresh air. From December 27 onwards, people are having nights out with friends they actually like.

But I think the best bit about New Year is its brevity. Just two days. Hogmanay for getting absolutely plastered and making all kinds of ridiculous resolutions. And New Year’s Day for lying on the sofa with the mother of all hangovers, unless you happen to be one of those maniacs whose idea of fun is to go swimming outdoors in Scotland in January.

It’s not all over yet, of course. We still have the January sales. Which, as everyone knows, start in December. Remarkably, people were shopping on Princes Street on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has any money left? More importantly, who hasn’t shopped themselves sick by now?

By this time next week, many New Year’s resolutions will have bitten the dust. Millions of Dry January hopefuls will have opted for a hair of the dog. And Veganuary may have fallen victim to a hot dog.

If you’re still sticking to your resolutions in a week’s time, well done. I hope 2025 rewards your self-control. Maybe you’re a fan of Christmas, and can’t wait until it comes around again?

Don’t worry, it’s only another ten months until The Dome get their decorations up.