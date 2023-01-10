The NHS is under severe pressure this winter (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Last week, 400 people were admitted to hospital with Covid-related illnesses and 1,000 with flu. Hospitals across the county are nearly full – at around 95 per cent capacity. Now a major focus is on work needed to be done to prevent unnecessary hospital attendances and to speed up discharges.

The Scottish Government did anticipate the strain the health service would face this season. Nonetheless, current pressures are exceptional and severe. I am in regular contact with constituents and am updated by health officials and am acutely aware of the on-the-ground situation.

The government has been working continuously to monitor and develop strategies to help alleviate pressures. In recent days First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held a meeting attended by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and other Cabinet ministers, myself included, as well as key partners including senior representatives from NHS boards, Cosla, Integration Joint Boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Key actions have been agreed – for a start, further increasing NHS24 staffing in the coming weeks to enhance its capacity to offer advice and care which will reduce the need for intervention by other parts of the NHS, including hospitals. Other scheduled initiatives are being accelerated to better facilitate health services, such as a new NHS app. There will be greater provision of immediate extra funding to health and social care partnerships to support the booking of additional care home beds for patients to be discharged to, whilst their care packages are being finalised.

For health boards, the Scottish Government is providing fresh guidance on the escalation contingencies they can take to protect critical and life-saving care, as well as supporting them to maximise the capacity of GP practices, including opening on Saturdays.

We are resolutely focussed on supporting the NHS through these challenges with the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf MSP, announcing more measures in the Scottish Parliament.

To be clear, the NHS in Scotland remains available to all who need it. However, please only use ambulance and accident-and-emergency services if absolutely necessary to do so. The NHS24 app or phone-line will provide advice for all ailments and will advise if they consider you should attend a hospital.

There have been many learnings from the Covid pandemic which will aid us through this time, not least better awareness of how infection can spread in the community. If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection –whether a cold, flu or Covid – please try to stay at home if at all possible, and avoid contact with others. If it is necessary for you to leave home, wear a face covering. It is still government advice that those over the age of 12 should wear face coverings when on public transport or in public indoor spaces. That includes hospitals, GP surgeries and other healthcare facilities.

I send my deep thanks and appreciation to all working in the health and social care sectors, who represent the best of public service and the country. The Scottish Government will continually review the situation and, as the First Minister said, leave no stone unturned in efforts to bolster the NHS’s ability to cope with the ongoing challenges.

