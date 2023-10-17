The only future for Israel and Palestine is a two-state solution - Angus Robertson

The appalling terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas have been unequivocally condemned by all mainstream leaders around the world, who have also called for the unconditional release of all hostages and recognised the right of Israel, in common with all nations, to protect itself from terror.

The initial Hamas attacks on Israel were indiscriminate and barbaric. It was the biggest single Jewish loss of life since the Holocaust and recalls the worst of past pogroms, where Jews were slaughtered. In this case more than 1300 men, women, children and babies lost their lives.

The reports, images and personal stories of those caught up in the Hamas bloodbath are heartbreaking, as are the circumstances of those taken hostage by Hamas.

The sympathy of the fair-minded world has been extended to Israel, Israelis and everyone caught up in the Hamas terror.

However, we are seeing developments in reply, which go way beyond international law, with Israel cutting off power, electricity and emergency supplies to Palestinians across Gaza, the displacement of thousands of Palestinians from the north of Gaza to the south and the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians in artillery and airstrikes.

That is why calls are growing for Israel to respect international law, end collective punishment and that innocent people must not pay the price for the actions of Hamas.

A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza. Civilians can only evacuate if there is an open border crossing to allow them to leave and they can travel safely without the risk of being caught up in military attacks, but as the World Health Organisation have made clear many people, including the very young, very old and the infirm, cannot leave.

The SNP supports the United Nation’s call for a humanitarian corridor, protected by a ceasefire, to be agreed to allow people to leave and civilian supplies, including food, fuel, water and medical supplies, to reach those who cannot leave.

The UK Government must support the United Nations’ call for a humanitarian corridor and to commit supplies and aid to mitigate the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza.

Many families and communities in Scotland are affected by violence in the region and condolences and support must be extended to those who have suffered as a result of this horrific conflict.

First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia know about this first-hand with close family members currently trapped in Gaza and living in fear of their lives.

Given deplorable international incidents, civil society in Scotland must be alert to and to stand up against discrimination and hate crime. There is no place for antisemitism, Islamophobia or hatred of any kind here or anywhere else.

In the long-term the only sustainable future for Israel and Palestine is a two-state solution which recognises the right of both the state of Israel and Palestine to exist and prosper with security, and which respects international law and the human rights of those in the region.