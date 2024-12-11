The past is catching up with SNP after 17 years - Alex Cole-Hamilton

Finance Secretary Shona Robison announces the draft Budget for 2025-26 to MSPs at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood

When their coal-ition with the SNP collapsed and the Scottish Greens were booted out of Bute House, Scottish politics shifted on its axis. Nothing was predictable anymore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government had enjoyed an inbuilt majority on the floor of the Scottish Parliament for three years but now that is gone. Every vote has become uncertain, both on day-to-day business and on the detail of key legislation. It has left the SNP scrabbling to piece together majorities on a case-by-case basis.

The SNP government can get by without winning many votes. It doesn’t need to pass legislation - though voters are entitled to question why they want to be in power if they don't. However, it is practically impossible to run the country if you can’t pass a budget for the year ahead. Therein lies the rub of the dilemma currently facing Scottish ministers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know that the SNP have been in power too long and their 17-year record is catching up with them. Just look at what we’ve learned so far this week alone.

More people are stuck in hospital than ever before, unable to return home or to a care home because the care system is on its knees.

There are fewer GPs, family carers are struggling to get by and the number of people waiting 12-hours to be seen in A&E is 139 times worse than it was when the SNP came to power. The SNP promised thousands more teachers, but we actually saw their numbers reduce by 621 this year. More of them are stuck on temporary contracts and pupils aren’t getting the in-class support they need. It’s why Liberal Democrats know that the only thing that will truly bring about the change that Scotland needs is a change of government. To me that sounds like an enticing prospect. But it is not as simple as that. If we reach the start of the new financial year and the Scottish Parliament has failed to pass a budget or failed to agree tax rates then things quickly break down. So, against the reality of that backdrop, I and my party have sought to find common ground and improve the lot of our constituents in the pages of the draft budget. We are still some way from a deal with ministers for our support, but you can see significant Liberal Democrat demands baked into the pages of the budget’s first draft.

There is the reinstatement of the Winter Fuel Allowance for pensioners, spending on social care, affordable homes, insulation, family carers, additional support needs, GPs, dentists, long covid, the Belford Hospital in Fort William and Edinburgh’s Eye Pavilion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of these were key Liberal Democrat demands and are in the budget because of us. Our priorities reflect our continued commitment to getting our constituents fast access to healthcare, fighting for a fair deal for carers, lifting up Scottish education and growing the economy. These are the issues that come up in my surgeries week-in, week-out, which is why I’m determined to put them front and centre.

There are now two months before Parliament votes on this. Whether we back the budget in the final analysis will, however, depend on the detail of those commitments and progress offered on other key priorities for us. Business rate relief doesn’t go far enough, I want to see the money dedicated to alleviating the drugs deaths crisis protected, we’ve sought more counsellors for schools too.

In a parliament of minorities, it is incumbent on all parties to pore over the detail, make the case for our constituents, and see if we can find a way forward on the budget.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP for Edinburgh Western