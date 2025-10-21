The public servants who served us well and will be truly missed - Donald Anderson

Former Labour councillor Billy Fitzpatrick has died, aged 72 - his funeral is today

I am old, which means that I’m attending too many funerals these days. This weekend I heard of the death of Graham Bowie who was chief executive of Lothian Regional Council.

Graham was one of the smartest people in local government and helped lead many changes, including care in the community and closing long term institutions like Gogarburn Hospital.

Today, I go to the funeral of Billy Fitzpatrick who was a city councillor for 23 years, serving the Pilton and Granton areas with distinction. He helped regenerate some of the city’s most disadvantaged communities. Everybody liked Billy, because he had a great sense of humour, melded with a heart of pure gold.

At the start of the year Janis Milligan who was Lady Provost and much-loved wife of Eric Milligan died suddenly. There is huge work involved in supporting a Lord Provost and Janis Milligan was a huge credit to the city. She worked tirelessly and with great dignity on behalf of Edinburgh.

Brian Fallon was a regional and city councillor and who helped mastermind what is still to this day the largest local authority anti-litter campaign Scotland has ever seen.

Brian’s gruff exterior hid a dedicated public servant. We seldom agreed on Labour group issues, but I always liked him.

Frank Russell was a rock in the council administration. Rightly described in this paper by Susan Dalgetty as ‘the best of us’, Frank was a smart, diligent and heard working councillor who helped transform both Broomhouse where he lived and the whole of Edinburgh.

David Hume was Director of Corporate Services in the City Council. David oversaw the transformation of the Usher Hall and he led our famous ‘Edinburgh’s Hogmanay’ through its growth into one of the world’s most successful events.

In a world where public service doesn’t often get praised, each of those listed played important roles in transforming Edinburgh into the successful dynamic capital it is today. The other thing they have in common is the immense love they had for their families and that their families had for them. They will all be truly missed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​