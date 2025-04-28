​The rise of Reform and the fall of Labour’s soul - Simita Kumar

Councillor Simita Kumar is leader of the SNP group on Edinburgh City Council

The rise of Reform across the UK, including in parts of Scotland, signals a troubling shift in the political climate – one marked by increasing populism, anti-immigrant sentiment and simplistic answers to complex problems.

What’s most disappointing, however, is not just the rise of this rhetoric, but the political opportunism surrounding it.

Labour’s recent openness to working with Reform UK in a future coalition—so long as it brings them into power—strikes a deeply cynical tone. It’s a betrayal of the values they claim to uphold and an insult to the very people they seek to represent.

Worse still, Labour has simultaneously accused the SNP of being responsible for Reform’s rise in Scotland, a claim that borders on absurdity. You cannot denounce a political movement for its values on one hand and be willing to govern alongside it on the other. Its opportunism dressed as strategy and it erodes public trust.

Activists from Reform UK at Merchants House of Glasgow, as First Minister John Swinney convenes a gathering on protecting Scotland's values and democratic resilience. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

Recent UK polls shockingly show the rise—and rise—of Reform across the border, with support continuing to grow in regions long considered progressive. That momentum will not stop at the English border. It is now inevitable that Reform will gain a foothold in Holyrood, with MSPs likely to be elected in the next Scottish Parliament term. We must be both cautious and conscious of this. The normalisation of their rhetoric, their presence, and their platform is a slow erosion of the inclusive society Scotland has worked hard to build.

Scotland, by contrast, has always stood apart in its values. We are a nation that embraces diversity of thought, action, and background. Ours is a tradition steeped in progressive ideals, where socialist policies—free prescriptions, no university tuition fees, a commitment to public health and wellbeing—reflect our shared belief in collective care.

We are tolerant not just in word, but in deed. That is what makes us different. That is what gives our politics moral weight.

But that difference cannot be taken for granted. It must be defended—especially now. Tolerance isn’t passive; it’s active. It means drawing lines when needed, refusing to align with those who undermine the very fabric of inclusive society. Reform UK’s politics are antithetical to Scotland’s spirit.

And if Labour cannot see that, it’s because the party that once belonged to the workers has long since been sold to the highest bidder.