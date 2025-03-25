The SNP is good for business - Angus Robertson

By Angus Robertson
Published 25th Mar 2025
Independent research has shown that the SNP is viewed as the best party for growth and investment among business in Scotland.

The Understanding Business survey polled over 500 employers across Scotland with the biggest number agreeing that the SNP has the best policies to support growth and investment.

Under the leadership of First Minister John Swinney, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Finance Secretary Shona Robison, the SNP has earned the growing confidence of Scotland’s business community. While Scottish Labour’s support has dropped significantly - down seven points in just one year - the SNP is viewed as the party most capable of supporting growth.

This stands in stark contrast to the approach from Westminster. Almost half of businesses believe the Scottish Government listens to their needs, compared with only a third who say the same of the UK Government.

Labour’s decline reflects broader discontent with decisions made in London - including cuts to vital support such as the winter fuel payment and increasing National Insurance contributions for employers. These decisions harm Scottish businesses and communities alike.

I’m delighted that, according to the Federation of Small Businesses, Edinburgh Central is the most enterprising constituency, with the highest number of businesses in the country. With constant growth and activity in finance, tourism, tech, gastronomy and beyond, Edinburgh is going from strength to strength.

I regularly visit businesses and commercial organisations across the constituency to discuss both challenges and opportunities — and I’m always pleased to do so. Please do get in touch if you’d like me to pay a visit.

