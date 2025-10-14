The SNP is ready for the 2026 election with a record of delivery - Angus Robertson

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney, after delivering his keynote speech at the SNP annual conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) yesterday. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The SNP’s annual conference this year was one of focus, purpose and energy. Members came together with a shared determination to prepare for the 2026 election and to continue delivering for the people of Scotland.

Policy discussions were constructive and detailed, with members offering ideas and insights that will inform the development of our manifesto.

Alongside policy convener Deidre Brock, I was pleased to hear directly from members in policy sessions, whose experience and commitment remain at the heart of our movement.

As campaign director, I’m hugely grateful to the many SNP members who are excited and motivated to get out on the doorsteps and speak to voters across the country about our positive vision for Scotland.

Indeed, so long was the sign-up list to our activist training events we had to put on numerous additional sessions.

John Swinney’s leadership has strengthened the clarity and confidence of the party. His message is one of stability, competence and ambition. Under his leadership, the SNP is demonstrating what self-government can achieve for Scotland, and how an independent Scotland can build on that success.

The conference set out Scotland’s choice clearly. After years of austerity, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis, the country can continue with the constraints of Westminster rule or choose a future shaped by self-government. Self-government works - and SNP Government works.

Free childcare provision - more than doubled. Council tax bills - lowest in the UK. Water bills - lowest in the UK. Income tax - most paying less, the highest earners paying more. Prescriptions - free. University tuition - free. Bus travel - free for under-22s. Peak fares on trains - gone and gone for good. Waiting times down. GP numbers up. Record numbers of hip and knee operations.

On our streets - crime down. In our schools - literacy and numeracy up. Record numbers heading to college or university. And child poverty in Scotland at its lowest level in three decades. The culture sector is being supported by the largest increase in culture spending ever apart from Covid spending.

Members also heard about new steps to make healthcare more accessible. The plan to open a nationwide network of walk-in GP services will make it easier for people to see a doctor at times that work for them.

This practical reform, developed from listening to public concerns, is another example of the SNP Government responding directly to the needs of communities.

Scotland’s economy, energy and environment were also central to this year’s discussions. With vast renewable potential and strong international partnerships, Scotland has the opportunity to be a leader in the transition to clean energy and sustainable growth.

The government’s work through the Scottish National Investment Bank, the Child Payment and the removal of the two-child cap demonstrates how progressive policy can drive fairness and opportunity.

The SNP’s unity, purpose and optimism were evident throughout the conference. The party is ready for the 2026 election with a clear record of delivery and a renewed sense of mission. There is more work ahead, but there is no doubt that the SNP offers the stability, leadership and ambition that Scotland needs.

As John Swinney said, this is a time for hope and determination. The SNP is the party with the ideas, experience and commitment to take Scotland forward as a confident, independent nation in Europe.