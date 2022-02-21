SNP candidate Finlay McFarlane with Angus Robertson

Now little over 70 days remain until Scotland’s local councils are elected with voters going to the polls on May 5.

In Edinburgh, we have the opportunity to re-elect the SNP-led administration which has done much to improve the capital.

Positive recent changes include building 1,100 energy-efficient and affordable homes a year, more than doubling the number of new council houses and securing new powers to turn short-term lets back into homes for local people.

In addition, eight new schools have been built and a City Deal has been negotiated worth £1.3 billion which will help create more than 21,000 jobs.

In recent days, the SNP has announced a strong list of candidates led by council convener Adam McVey. He is being joined by new candidates like the talented and energetic campaigner Finlay McFarlane in the City Centre ward.

In addition, there is former MSP and Local Government Minister Marco Biagi; a leading academic in business and economic research, Dr Shelly-Ann Brown; the proud Portuguese New Scot working with charities that support people in need of financial help, Martha Mattos Coelho; and a leading health professional working in immunisation, Simita Kumar.

It is a good sign that the SNP is running such a strong team of candidates in Edinburgh. Hopefully, the other parties will do likewise.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

