The spirit of Monty Python’s Election Night Special lives on - Susan Morrison

Monty Python’s Election Night Special

Good heavens, party political broadcasts are still a thing. My dad always changed the channel fast when any of them came on. So do I, usually, but I couldn’t find the remote control for a few minutes. I was forced to watch the Tories’ plea for my vote.

It was hilarious. Honestly, I laughed so hard I actually missed bits of it and am seriously considering hunting it down for a second viewing to catch the moments I hooted through.

It's like a trailer for a terrible 1980s British action film. Doom-laded music plays under a throaty voiced Scot growling about a world full of “unprecedented challenges.”

There are shots of tanks, soldiers and missiles firing. It’s very “In a world of danger only one man can save us”. Step forward, the hero for our times – Little Mr Sunak.

According to the gravelly tones of Mr Scary Scotsman, we should stick with his plan. Now this did confuse me slightly. Is it the plan which is causing global conflict etc etc, or the plan to stop it? Or even a plan to run the country? I may have missed that bit. I was laughing at the time.

He’s got a plan to bring down inflation, though, after some bad man ran amok with the economy. Even now, people are coping with the mess these buffoons made. But Rishi is dealing with it, never fear. Now, remind me, who was it who sledgehammered the economy? Oh, gosh, yes, the Tories.

Never mind, rumbles on our narrator, Rishi is steadying the ship. Note to the writers room. Stay away from ship-based metaphors, given that your man kicked off his campaign at the Titanic Quarter in Belfast, linking him indelibly to notions of sinking and lifeboats.

Also, if you are going to fly the Union Jack, make sure it's the right way up.

It does go on a bit. That’s always a danger sign. Whenever you see a long trailer, you just know the full film will be terrible, and I rather suspect that rule applies here.