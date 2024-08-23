The Stand’s Cabaret of Dangerous Ideas offers food for thought - Susan Morrison

Dr Amy Andrada appears on Saturday, 1.40pm

The Cabaret of Dangerous Ideas is going great guns in its shiny new Fringe home on York Place. The cabaret is a brilliant partnership between Scotland's universities, a terrific production company Fair Pley and The Stand.

It lures out those big brained boffins who study seriously hi-level stuff to present some of that amazing research to the public.

The ideas are interesting, thought-provoking and real conversation starters, and that is the joy of the Cabaret. It's not everyday you get to question a real-live rocket scientist.

We’ve had physicists asking why aliens are boring, linguists explaining why Scrabble had banned 419 words and psychologists exploring what makes us happy.

One of our shows looked at the emotional impact of food. The audience shared stories of meals they remembered because they had gone so incredibly wrong.

One woman told of a Christmas dinner with a twist. The Christmas pudding was ready to flame, but some one had finished all the brandy. No worries, they announced, let's use vodka. Same thing, really.

The Smirnov was sloshed about and the holly perched on top. The match was put to the pudding. Nothing happened.

Perhaps you need more vodka than brandy, said someone. Oh, OK, more dumped on the pudding. Still no festive fire.

At last the teenage son of the family owned up. He’d been drinking the vodka and replacing it with water.

We also had a moving and fascinating look at brain injury in young people, and how they can be helped to recover.

The room was full of survivors of brain traumas. A young woman put her hand up to ask a question and I was right there with the trusty microphone. She told us her story of accident and coma, leaving her with memory issues. She asked a question. A few seconds after the answer, she asked me if it was OK to ask another question.

“Oh yeah” I said, “Knock yourself out.”

Yes, I said that in a room full of brain injury survivors. Fortunately, they laughed.

The cabaret still has a few fun shows to run, come and join us. It's real food for thought.