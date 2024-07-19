The underfunding of Lothian must stop - Miles Briggs

Miles Briggs MSP.

Readers of the News will be aware this is not the first time I have raised the issue of the underfunding of Lothian Councils and our Health Board, and nor will it be the last – until the Capital and surrounding areas are afforded the fair and appropriate level of investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lothian is the fastest growing region in Scotland and investment in public services is required in order that we meet this growing demand. For too long, Edinburgh has been chronically underfunded which has been reflected in cuts made to vital services provided by NHS Lothian and the City of Edinburgh Council.

Lothian also has an aging population, which means more demand for health care. As well as caring for our older citizens, the delivery of social care has a huge impact on the hospital beds, with people staying in hospital when they are medically fit to be discharged, because there are no care packages available in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lothian NHS faces greater demand for health care than any other health board in Scotland, yet we do not receive the funding to match. This funding situation has resulted in NHS Lothian having to find significant savings - cuts to services which will be felt in the coming years by us all.

Regrettably this lack of fair funding is not just limited to the health system.

Edinburgh has long faced a housing crisis due to SNP policies. I called for the Scottish Government to declare a housing emergency long ago and to provide the homelessness funding the Capital has been entitled but lost out on.

It wasn’t until recently, however, that the SNP Government finally declared a housing emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh no longer has the resources to fund a new eye hospital, has a city bypass in dramatic need of an upgrade and roads covered in potholes.

I believe the time has come for Ministers to lead an honest debate about how we see a population-based review of funding - to understand the significant growth in population we have seen in Edinburgh and the South East of Scotland and will see in the years ahead.

Investment in affordable housing is desperately needed in order to reverse the damage done by regressive SNP policies such as rent control, which threatens to stagnate house building in Edinburgh and across the country. These policies must be changed in favour of an investor-friendly policies, and I am calling on both the SNP and Labour governments to step up.

Over the next decade we are going to witness a significant shift in population in Scotland with people moving to the East and the growth in population and economic activity being in this part of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst this economic growth is welcome, it is important to understand that the pressure facing our vital public services is immense and this is why both the SNP and Labour governments need to find a fair-funding deal for Edinburgh and Lothian.

If we don't see Ministers act now, then the problems building up will only get worse. I'll continue my campaigns and continue to stand up for our area in Holyrood.