The way the world is going right now it’s time to coorie in for cosy night of telly

The way the world is going right now, a cosy night in front of the telly in a woolly jumper eating yet another apple turnover sounds like a good idea, says Susan Morrison (Picture: Adobe)

Autumn is here. Falling leaves are rattling about our feet. Some folk think this is very romantic, but unfortunately I remember the scene in The Omen where the priest who’s been warning about little Damien is bedevilled by swirling leaves and then gets impaled by a falling rod.

Partick Troughton, as I recall. Left a lasting impression, let me tell you. Especially if you walk past South Leith Parish Church of an evening.

The city’s skyline has changed. The Tattoo stands are coming down. Well, they have to clear the way for the giant Ferris Wheel and the Christmas markets. Yes, that glittery juggernaut is heading our way. You can tell. Strands of tinsel have been spotted in John Lewis, Poundland and Tesco.

Very much the Japanese knotweed of retail, yer tinsel. It usually starts off in a quiet aisle and then slowly advances until even the cash registers are swamped.

It's harvest time, and we in the People’s Republic have cause to celebrate. Following a lacklustre performance from one apple tree, this year both trees hit full production and we are now self-sufficient in apples. Well, I’m saying “we” but it turns out I’m the only person who eats them. There are a lot of apples. If just one a day keeps the doctors at bay then it looks like I won’t be worrying the NHS for while. Fortunately, the husband has developed a taste for baking, so turnovers are featuring highly at present.

Our wardrobes are changing. Not that long ago we were moaning about the heat in Fringe venues, but now the woolies are being dragged out into the light, and straight into the washing machine, with a quick prayer that the predicted rain will keep off long enough to get them out to dry. On the bright side, this also means the end of “taps aff” and unfortunate feet appearing in open toed sandals.

It’s time to coorie in. The way the world is going right now, a cosy night in front of the telly in a woolly jumper eating yet another apple turnover sounds like a good idea. Is Bake-Off on yet?