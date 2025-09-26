There was a time when Scottish history was a dirty word - Susan Morrison

The famously plain-speaking Gordon Ramsay

The TV announcer sounded suitably concerned when she warned us that the programme we were about to watch contained ‘strong language from the start’.

I wasn’t particularly surprised. It was one of those hip cop shows with bad lighting and mumbly acting.

Why do we need to be warned about sudden swearing? I can see the point if you’ve settled in for the Great British Bake-Off and suddenly discover that they’ve replaced Prue Leith with Gordon Ramsey. Can’t imagine what the tent would look like after Gordo the Sweary Chef had finished with it, but I’d pay good money to see him and Hollywood verbally slug it out mano-a-mano over a badly baked Battenberg.

I’m something of a fan of a good old explosive expletive myself, especially, as my mother points out, while driving.

In my defence, it is a scientific fact that swearing is good for you. It lowers the blood pressure, apparently. I find this a bit weird, because I always wind up cursing under my breath whenever that collar tightens around my arm, cuts off my circulation and sends my BP sky-high.

Letting fly with a four letter word can help with pain relief, they claim. Must be true, since no-one in history has ever banged their thumb with a hammer and said ‘oh, fudge’.

In fact, I find non-swearers a bit sinister. There’s a bit too much smugness about them. Some of those oily people around Trump look like the sort of folk who scream blue bloody murder at a sneaky wee sweary word, but smile at the idea of slashing people’s medical care.

So, I'd be more forgiving of Jamie Hepburn and his recent use of "choice words". Actually as a nation we should celebrate it. After all, we practically invented it. Well, we wrote it down back in 1508, so technically we get first dibs. If you want to know more about that, then come to my show on Sunday at The Stand. Starts at 5pm.

It’s a look at the filthy side of Scottish history and you should be warned. It contains strong language from the start.