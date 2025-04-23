There’s enough hot air in the Lords without a visit from Trump - Steve Cardownie

Labour peer Lord George Foulkes

As Donald Trump continues to wreak havoc in the world’s financial sector with his imposition of increased tariffs, some influencers have turned their attention to his impending state visit to the UK.

Trump has said that this will probably take place in September, although if Trump said that this was Wednesday, I would consult a calendar.

King Charles, in his wisdom, extended an invitation to Trump for a second state visit to follow on from the first in 2019 and this has predictably caused some consternation within the ranks of our politicians.

That the visit will take place there is no doubt, (unless something happens to derail the plans already being put in place, and with Trump that is a distinct possibility,) but what he does when he gets here is up for grabs.

Cue our disgruntled politicians! The prospect of Trump addressing Parliament is not one which some members of the House of Lords are prepared to embrace.

Lord George Foulkes told Times Radio that “He is not a respecter of democracy; he does not respect the rule of law and we feel it would be inappropriate for him to address parliament. It would be an insult if he were allowed to do so.”

He went on to accuse Trump of being an apologist for Putin over his stance on the war with Ukraine and said that there would be “huge boycott” by MPs and peers if he was allowed to address them.

To this end a letter has been sent to the Lord Speaker, Lord McFall, by a group of peers saying that any move to allow Trump to address parliament should be resisted “because of his attitude towards and comments about the UK, parliamentary democracy, the NATO Alliance and Ukraine.”

Tongue in cheek, methinks that Lord Foulkes may have shot himself in the proverbial foot when he went on to say that “For us to be gathered together and listen to someone talking nonsense to us would be quite an insult.”

Pardon? I would have thought that that was a regular occurrence in the House of Lords.