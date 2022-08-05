There’s nothing quite like watching the boundless enthusiasm of an Australian fire juggling acrobat in Scottish rain - Susan Morrison

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now, like Arnie’s Terminator, it's back. Well, those actors, comedians, dancers and unicycling mime artists just won't stay away.

We could switch all the lights off and pretend we’re not in, but I bet they’d still turn up.

Well, let's buckle up and have some fun. I know the city is crowded, but take a walk about and feel the energy and the joy.

We’ve taken a bit of a battering recently what with Covid, a war in Europe and fuel bills bigger than Beyonce’s bling budget, so just being in the company of people smiling is a wonderful thing.

Believe me, there’s nothing quite like watching the boundless enthusiasm of an Australian fire juggling acrobat in Scottish rain. You can’t help but admire, and laugh.

As you stroll, please be nice to those fey little creatures waving bits of coloured paper.

The flyer fairies are someone's son or daughter earning a couple of quid. With any luck, they’ll spend their pennies in the bars and restaurants and set the city’s tills a-tinging. Getting the money swirling about is vital after the last couple of years.

You can help. If you’re booking tickets, why not check and see if the venue you are going to pays the staff a decent living wage? Venues that are part of the Fair Fringe campaign will be badged up so you can tell at a glance.

The Stand Comedy Club is a proud Living Wage employer, so you could save yourself the bother of checking, by just buying tickets to see me.

Yes. This is an utterly shameless punt for my own show, at the New Town Theatre every day at 12.00.