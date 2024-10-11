Think bike, think safety for our delivery cyclists - Miles Briggs

The number of food deliveries by bicycle has risen sharply. Picture: John Devlin

A changing feature of most UK cities is the rising number of food delivery drivers going around on two wheels.

Edinburgh is no different; anyone who lives and works in this city will have seen for themselves the expansion of cyclists in brightly coloured jackets with a bulging hamper of hot food strapped to their bicycle.

The trend tells a number of stories about how life has changed post-pandemic, not least that technology has changed the way in which we order food and the mode of transport on which it arrives. But increasingly, the proliferation of riders on often electric and fast-moving bikes is causing alarm to residents, many of whom have passed their concerns on to me.

It’s not their existence that’s the problem, but rather their vulnerability on Edinburgh’s busy and sometimes treacherous streets. Drivers are worried about delivery drivers’ safety, and the consequences for them were they to be involved in a collision.

That’s especially true of professional road users like taxi and bus drivers, who have brushes with these drivers on a daily basis. In the event of a crash, and indeed a tragedy, the person driving the car would bear much of the guilt and the responsibility, even if they were entirely blameless. They want solutions.

We of course can’t take them off the roads. These drivers provide a popular and, in some cases, vital service, and are perfectly entitled to earn money in this way. But some safeguards need to be put in place. A simple start would be to require all delivery drivers on bikes or e-bikes to wear helmets. The statistics have been well-rehearsed – it’s been proven time and again just how valuable helmets are in a crash. They protect from injuries, mitigate brain traumas and give everyone involved some peace of mind. In short, they can be a lifesaver.

I asked the Scottish Government in parliament recently if it had embarked on any talks with local authorities about helmet-wearing among delivery drivers. Ministers confirmed “no discussions had taken place”, and that while it is recommended practice, it is “not a legal requirement”. This ought to change, if not for all cyclists, at least for those whizzing about town delivering food, often at night and often in the busiest of city zones.

As is typically the case for SNP politicians, they took the opportunity to point out that the UK Government wasn’t changing any laws either. Rather than view that as a “gotcha” moment, the Scottish Government should be taking the opportunity to lead by example.

Countries like Australia and New Zealand make it mandatory for all cyclists to wear helmets, so Scotland wouldn’t even be going as far as that. It’s not a straightforward task to change legislation to make helmet wearing compulsory, at local, Scottish or Westminster level. But there are ways in which councils and the Scottish Government, working together, could do more to keep these delivery drivers safe. Licensing rules, public awareness campaigns and even incentives could all be mobilised to make a difference.

Plenty of changes have occurred on Edinburgh’s streets in recent years, from bollards and diversions to tram lines and pedestrianisation. It’s time now to make some positive changes on an expanding group of road users too. It would very much be in everyone’s interest.

Miles Briggs is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian