Thinking of Christmas workers, homeless kids and people of Ukraine

The pizzas that Scottish charity HopeFull serves in Ukraine are a reminder that the West has not forgotten the country's struggle to defend itself from Russian forces – yet

In less than 48 hours it will be Christmas Day. For some of us it will be chaotic, with three generations vying to make themselves heard above the plaintive sounds of Last Christmas, while mum (it is usually a woman) will be tied to the stove, under pressure to roast the “perfect” potatoes.

As that woman, all I can say is thank God for Nigella’s Poinsetta cocktail (cheap white fizz, Cointreau and cranberry juice, stirred not shaken) and Hotel Chocolat.

Others will be on their own, sitting quietly with their memories of Christmas past, hopefully enjoying a solitary feast while watching their favourite festive movie. There will be lots of people working, from nurses in intensive care units to hospitality staff dishing up turkey and Christmas pud. I have a particular soft spot for the Lothian Buses staff who give up their Christmas Day so that the rest of us can get around the city.

Sadly, thousands of children across Scotland will spend the day in inadequate homeless accommodation, denied the security of a family home because of our national housing emergency. We can only hope that, despite their circumstances, they are able to enjoy what should be a magical day for all children.

But as I finish off roasting the tatties and straining the lumps out of the gravy, my thoughts will also be with the children of Ukraine, who will celebrate Christmas while their country is under siege by the Russian terrorist, Putin.

Last month, I was privileged to visit Ukraine as a guest of Scottish charity HopeFull, and so I am not surprised to learn that on Christmas Day, a small group of its dedicated volunteers will be dishing up, not roast potatoes and turkey, but pizza to a few thousand displaced Ukrainians from their specially adapted vans.

Since the war started in February 2022, HopeFull has served up over 2 million pizzas, traveling 600,000km to 1800 communities in desperate need of aid. But none will be more appreciated than those served up this Christmas. These festive pies are a reminder that we have not forgotten the people of Ukraine. I only hope that in 2025 our politicians do not forget them either.

Go to www.hopefull.org.uk.