Threat of rising private school fees - John McLellan
GWC parents were stunned this week by notice of next year’s fees, an eye-watering nine per cent rise after hefty increases in the past two years. It’s a 30 percent hike in three years to £17,388 for senior school pupils, and that’s before an incoming Labour government imposes 20 per cent VAT.
Watson’s is by no means alone, but with some 25 per cent of all Edinburgh pupils privately educated, demographics show they’re not all the wealthy elite Labour thinks it is targeting.
It could mean fees of £21,000 a year from taxed earnings before any other costs, which will break many families already making huge sacrifices.
With uniforms and all the rest, there will be little change out of £50,000 for two children. And few will have the luxury of private family trusts, like one Anas Sarwar.
Edinburgh Labour people are trying to convince themselves it will all be fine, but a reckoning is coming because the most popular schools − funnily enough in the more affluent areas where the exodus will be greatest – are already over capacity.
No consideration whatsoever has been given to the very different circumstances in Scotland, and any notion that state school pupils will benefit from the VAT revenue is pie in a Socialist sky. Best advice; buy Portakabin shares.
