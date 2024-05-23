​Threat of rising private school fees - John McLellan

First established in 1741 as a hospital school, George Watson's relocated to Colinton Road in the affluent Merchiston area of the city in 1932. Its handsome edifice and extensive grounds mark it out as one of the best schools in the land.

​Parents of pupils at Boroughmuir High, James Gillespie’s and any other school forced to cope with the coming exodus from private schools, better hope Edinburgh Council has a plan, judging by the latest news from George Watson’s College.

GWC parents were stunned this week by notice of next year’s fees, an eye-watering nine per cent rise after hefty increases in the past two years. It’s a 30 percent hike in three years to £17,388 for senior school pupils, and that’s before an incoming Labour government imposes 20 per cent VAT.

Watson’s is by no means alone, but with some 25 per cent of all Edinburgh pupils privately educated, demographics show they’re not all the wealthy elite Labour thinks it is targeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could mean fees of £21,000 a year from taxed earnings before any other costs, which will break many families already making huge sacrifices.

With uniforms and all the rest, there will be little change out of £50,000 for two children. And few will have the luxury of private family trusts, like one Anas Sarwar.

Edinburgh Labour people are trying to convince themselves it will all be fine, but a reckoning is coming because the most popular schools − funnily enough in the more affluent areas where the exodus will be greatest – are already over capacity.