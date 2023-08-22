News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Three cheers for volunteers making our parks and public spaces better for everyone - Donald Anderson

I never cease to be inspired by what volunteers do to help transform the city and make it a healthier place to live.
By Donald Anderson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
John Munro, right, planting trees in Inch Park with some of the other Lismore Rugby Club membersJohn Munro, right, planting trees in Inch Park with some of the other Lismore Rugby Club members
John Munro, right, planting trees in Inch Park with some of the other Lismore Rugby Club members

Having been involved in the Friends of Burdiehouse Burn Valley Park for many years, and more recently being involved in helping set up a “friends” group for one of the city’s (indeed Scotland’s) finest parks, Inch Park, I find that volunteers still have the power to provide inspiration.

Lismore Rugby Club is an amazing organisation that has been active in Inch Park for more than 50 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has created four youth teams, of which two are girls teams and two are boys teams.

The club does an amazing job of providing sporting opportunities for people of all ages, but it does even more than that.

Just recently the club organised a clean-up and tree planting in the park.

The clean-up focused in and around the hugely popular children’s play area which was in an awful mess in the aftermath of a children’s party. Lismore members cleared that up, but not before planting trees nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Led by John Munro, club stalwart and former city parks officer, Lismore has been steadily transforming part of the park through successive tree planting.

The trees have been planted and are cared for afterwards.

There is now a healthy mix of trees following no less than 16 years of planting and tender care.

Three cheers for Lismore Rugby Club and all the volunteers who do so much to make our parks and public spaces better for everyone.

Related topics:Scotland