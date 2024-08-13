Through unity we can overcome the politics of division - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

​The rioting we have seen in parts of England and Northern Ireland has caused a great deal of fear and anxiety for a lot of people. But the response from communities across our country has shown that unity and solidarity can overcome prejudice.

There can be no excuse for the violence and intimidation we have seen, and it is marginalised groups, Muslims in particular, who have been forced to bear the brunt of it.

But as awful as those scenes have been, we have also seen some remarkable reminders of the strength of solidarity and community that exists here in Scotland and beyond.

That spirit was evident in the many people who gathered together and joined in cleaning up after the rioting, and it was evident in Edinburgh this weekend, when hundreds of people came together for a rally for unity outside our Scottish Parliament.

There were similar gatherings in Glasgow, Paisley, Aberdeen and Bathgate, with local people turning out in their droves and in defence of their friends and neighbours wherever the far right were planning to spread division.

We may not have seen violence in Scotland, but we cannot be complacent. Our focus can’t only be on stopping riots if they occur, but also on tackling the circumstances that led to them in the first place.

On one hand, that means tighter laws and regulations on social media, with the tech billionaires finally being accountable for the lies and incitement they are publishing and profiting from.

But it also means standing against racism and discrimination and acting against the inequality and deprivation that the far right has been all too happy to exploit.

With a new Prime Minister in Downing Street, I hope that he will turn the page on 14 years of scapegoating and division.

I don’t want anyone to feel in danger or under threat anywhere in our city, and I fear that a UK response that doubles down on hostility towards refugees and migrant communities and entrenches Tory cuts would only make things worse.

Part of the reason I am a Green is because I believe that there is an innate goodness in people. When we see someone in pain the vast majority of us have a natural desire to extend a hand of friendship and support.

I see it every day as an MSP when I speak to the numerous charities, community groups and normal people who are working to make our city a better place.

Those are the values we need from all politicians and levels of government if we are to build stronger communities and ensure that our hope, solidarity and compassion are always stronger the politics of division and hate.