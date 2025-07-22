Ties that bind us to Europe - Angus Robertson

An anti-Brexit pro-Scottish independence activist holds a flag mixing the EU flag and the Scottish Saltire

A new poll has underlined what many in Scotland already know. If we choose independence, Europe is ready to welcome us back.

The YouGov survey, conducted across France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Denmark, shows clear support for an independent Scotland joining the European Union. In each country polled, support for Scottish membership ranged from 63 to 75 per cent.

It is a reminder that Scotland’s values, outlook and aspirations continue to align with our European neighbours. Despite Westminster’s hard Brexit and Labour’s refusal to revisit EU alignment, there is another way forward.

The same survey found that more people across the UK support Scottish EU membership than oppose it. While Westminster continues to ignore the damage of Brexit, other countries see the benefits of EU membership and the cost of being outside it.

Brexit has harmed our economy, undermined our public services and taken opportunities away from young people. Scotland did not vote for it, yet we are living with the consequences every day.

That damage is not abstract. It means rising food prices, falling investment, and fewer chances for students, workers and researchers to engage with Europe. We are seeing the real effects in communities across Scotland.

Edinburgh is one of the most pro-Europe cities in the UK and the SNP is the only party serious about rejoining the EU. As we move forward to the 2026 election, voters will want to ask which party pursues the path to strengthen ties with our European partners and in time, restore our place as an equal partner in the European Union.