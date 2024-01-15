​Time for a U-turn on Leith Walk traffic rule - Iain Whyte

It has become a regular fact of life for Edinburgh residents to complain about the anti-car schemes that emanate from politicians in the City Chambers.

Inverleith Councillor Iain Whyte

​ However, the congestion from the latest botched scheme became glaringly obvious over the Festive period when Lothian Buses was forced to divert services away from Leith Street because of the traffic snarl up at Picardy Place.

Thankfully, this fiasco of the Council’s own making, has led to the Transport Committee agreeing last week that traffic officers find ways to get the buses through the junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, discussions have ignored the most obvious solution. Reopen the left turn into London Road from Leith Walk and the right turn for the same journey in reverse. Blocking this route has forced all that traffic around Picardy Place adding congestion on the very same traffic lanes that buses use to get from Leith Street to Leith Walk.

Traffic wanting to turn left from Leith Walk into London Road is now banned from doing so. The alternative route is straight on up Leith Walk, past the Playhouse, round the roundabout and back down to turn right into London Road.

In the last Council term, I voted against this left turn ban. We Conservatives foresaw that Leith Walk would become a mile long roadblock to traffic crossing it east-west unless it meandered through residential side streets.

When you add the Council’s permanent traffic congestion on Duke Street and the Leith LTN pushing more traffic onto the already congested Salamander Street it becomes obvious that there are no routes left. The detrimental impact on bus services in the whole North-east of the city is considerable.

All the other Parties ignored us when we predicted longer vehicle journeys and more pollution - both of which Council policy is meant to reduce. Instead, the then SNP/Labour coalition led the way in creating a snarled-up Picardy Place that even cycling and pedestrian campaigners hate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I support the principle that the Council’s transport hierarchy puts pedestrians first. But most pedestrians visiting the city centre need buses, or perhaps even cars or taxis, to get to where they want to walk about.