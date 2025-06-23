Time for councillors to take back control - Phil Doggart

Conservative councillor Phil Doggart

This week the voters in Craiglockhart and Fountain-bridge have the opportunity to elect a new councillor. But what will that councillor do once they walk into City Chambers for their first meeting in August?

Last week’s council meeting was always going to be tetchy with the presentation of Kevin Dunion’s report, but it exceeded expectations.

My group leader, Cllr Iain Whyte, covered the “who decided what and when” story of the Tour de France funding in his Friday column. Of course, no one knows who decided what and when, but there were some very nervous officers in City Chambers on Thursday, as councillors “expressed their concerns”.

We also had references to the Integration Joint Board. Every councillor will have received correspondence from organisations whose grants have been cut, threatening excellent services to the old, the ill, the lonely and others who depend on support during life’s challenges.

Part of the problem here is how the unelected and seemingly unaccountable have responded to councillors.

In November 2023, all five parties agreed to re-negotiate the relationship between the IJB and its funding partners, the council and NHS Lothian. What has happened to that negotiation?

Not a lot - despite repeated requests for updates. It seems what councillors decided is not really that important, if you measure importance by officers doing what councillors decide.

Other issues raised included the lack of enforcement of rules agreed by councillors for BBQs in parks and why decisions affecting one ward have not been followed through. It isn’t just Le Tour, it is everyday decisions that matter.

Some of my colleagues may have mocked when I suggested we take back control, but it is a serious point. There are excellent councillors of all political colours who know what they were elected to do. They do their best, but all councillors must ensure decisions taken are implemented.

I hope the excellent Mark Hooley joins our group after the by-election. But whoever wins, my wish is they will join the group of councillors determined to ensure we are the decision-makers.

Conservative councillor for Liberton/Gilmerton ward