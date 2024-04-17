Time for Kate to pick up the SNP city council group leader baton - Steve Cardownie

Cllr Kate Campbell

I wrote then that, out of the potential contenders, Councillor Kate Campbell was in pole position.

I did so because I felt that her main challenger, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, had probably blotted her copy book when she engaged the services of a removal van and flitted to Peebles.

While she is able to continue as a councillor, as her main place of work is in Edinburgh, it seemed to me that a leader of a group on the City Council who lived 23 miles outwith the city may be too bitter a pill for any group to swallow.

If this pans out, then that leaves the way open for Councillor Campbell to take on the role.

Her ascendancy to the position was also predicted by Councillor Kevin Lang, the Liberal Democrat group leader, who wrote in Monday’s paper of Campbell that “she’s a deal maker, a bridge builder.”

“Indeed, when other SNP conveners [in the last administration - SC] couldn’t stomach the idea of even speaking with their Conservative counterparts, Kate was always the one happy to reach out and compromise.”

So, if Kevin is right, there might well be a mood shift among SNP councillors in the High Street.

Many are still smarting from being unceremoniously ditched when the new administration was being formed, despite being the largest group by far.

That was two years ago. Councillor Campbell will have to tell her colleagues to get over it and play a more meaningful role in council affairs.