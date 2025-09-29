Time may be nearly up for Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister - Susan Dalgety

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech to the Global Progress Action Summit. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister has to make the speech of his lifetime tomorrow when he addresses Labour’s annual conference.

It is hard to believe that only 15 months ago, Keir Starmer led Labour to a landslide victory, with the party’s biggest majority since 1997.

Today, his personal ratings are through the floor, with one poll showing he has a net approval rating of minus 47 per cent, and only 22 per cent of voters expressing a favourable opinion of him.

A seismic plunge in a prime minister’s popularity usually comes towards the end of their time in office, not in the early years, but the country made up its mind very quickly about Keir Starmer. They don’t like him.

Bluntly, neither do the majority of Labour party members, but most are still too loyal to say anything publicly, though Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is close to breaking ranks.

Starmer is a conundrum. On paper, he is the perfect candidate for leader of the Labour Party. He grew up in a working class family – his father was a toolmaker, don’t you know.

He used education as the ladder to the top of his profession as a hugely successful human rights lawyer, then Director of Public Prosecutions before deciding on a political career in his early 50s.

He loves football, a pint in the pub and is a devoted father and husband. And despite his robotic speaking voice, he looks the part. With his carefully coiffed hair and tortoiseshell specs, he is a casting director’s dream for the role of PM in Love Actually 2.

But despite his impressive CV, the electorate don’t like him. His landslide victory last year owed more to a collapse in support for the Conservatives than an emphatic vote for Labour.

In office, his methodical, cautious approach jars with a country desperate for hope. A series of bad decisions, from abolishing the winter fuel payment for all but the poorest pensioners to appointing Lord Mandelson as US ambassador despite his friendship with the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has exposed a man who, as one commentator said recently, has the political instincts of “a walnut”.

And his recent re-shuffle, where he unceremoniously sacked Edinburgh MP Ian Murray from his job as Scottish Secretary, where he was doing a good job, shocked the majority of Scottish Labour members.

To be fair, Starmer has had to spend much of his first year in office on international affairs, whether it is keeping the mercurial President Trump on side or supporting Ukraine. But he struggles here too.

His decision last week to recognise the state of Palestine is seen by many as a cynical move to avoid a damaging row at this week’s conference, rather than a principled stance.

So can an hour-long speech save Starmer? Somehow I doubt it. The country has never needed a trusted and effective Prime Minister more than it does today, with our economy flatlining and conflict raging across the world.

Sadly, despite his qualifications on paper, Starmer simply does not have the political instincts or common touch required to be a good Prime Minister, let alone a great one. The question must be, will he survive another year?