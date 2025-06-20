Time to end Sheriffhall roundabout saga - Miles Briggs

By Miles Briggs
Published 20th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Miles Briggs MSPplaceholder image
Miles Briggs MSP
As anyone who has used the Edinburgh City by-pass will know, the road is often at gridlock and has become a wholly inadequate ring-road for the Capital.

I have been campaigning with my colleagues to improve it my entire parliamentary career and continue to make the case for infrastructure investment for Lothian.

One of the most notorious hotspots for congestion is the Sheriffhall roundabout. Failing a broader upgrade of the A720, my latest effort has been to press SNP Ministers to finally address this disastrous aspect of the Bypass, if nothing else.

When the roundabout was being constructed 40 years ago, many people, including those involved in the original design, some of whom I have met, made it clear that a roundabout was not appropriate for a road of this size and would inevitably cause congestion.

Sheriffhall roundabout heading west. Picture: Ian Georgesonplaceholder image
Sheriffhall roundabout heading west. Picture: Ian Georgeson

An upgrade to the junction was first flagged as a priority by the Strategic Transport Projects Review in 2008, some 17 years ago. It then took the SNP Government a decade to commit to the funding.

The proposed solution, a flyover separating local and through-traffic, was eventually allocated £120m in 2018. It promised smoother and safer journeys for Edinburgh and the surrounding region.

In the seven years since and after more than £6m spent on consultations, not a single spade has hit the ground to alleviate the time, money and pollution being needlessly wasted in traffic every day.

Much of the delay was caused by Green party lobbying, which brought the project to a halt in 2020. Branding the much-needed upgrade a “spaghetti junction”, the Greens rallied their supporters to submit more than 2700 objections. These represented 97 per cent of the total objections submitted against the project.

As my fellow Lothian MSP Sue Webber pointed out last week, the Greens have been allowed to stop a planned and funded project single handedly. What damage this has down to our local and national economy needs to be recognised.

Sadly this was not the first time we have seen the tail wag the dog in the SNP-Green relationship and I suspect it won’t be the last.

It isn’t clear to me how hours of stationary traffic and drivers opting to cut through the city to avoid that congestion, is better for our environment than cleanly flowing traffic, confined to the outskirts of the city.

Nonetheless, the public inquiry into this matter pushed ministerial approval back yet again. A decision was expected a year ago, yet it remains under “active consideration” according to the SNP. Twelve months without a decision is not consideration, it’s procrastination.

I held a debate in Parliament on this issue last week, having launched an online campaign the week before. I am glad that the Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop has now agreed to meet with a cross-party group on this going forward but as expected, the Scottish Government would not assure me that a decision would be made before the 2026 election.

Please get involved and sign my Sheriffhall campaign by visiting www.edinburghconservatives.org.uk/campaigns/its-time-deliver-new-sheriffhall-roundabout

Next week will also see the council by-election take place in the Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart ward following the death of Cllr Val Walker.

It has been a pleasure to meet with many local residents while I’ve been out and about with local Scottish Conservative candidate, Mark Hooley who has been working alongside local Cllr Christopher Cowdy and who would make a fantastic addition to the City Council.

Miles Briggs, Conservative MSP for Lothian​

