​Time to show Sunak the door - Angus Robertson

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face a lot of obstacles this week.

​The unimaginable senselessness of Rishi Sunak’s jibe at the trans community was bad enough, but even more so in the presence of the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey.

His comments and subsequent refusal to apologise—as any decent human would do—show someone concerned not for his words and their consequences for real people. It shows someone utterly and irredeemably lost to the culture wars he has been advised to stoke for electoral purposes.

This is now the Tories’ fifth prime minister; their fifth go at running the country in 14 years. Some hoped Sunak’s premiership would be a reprieve from past incompetence. This has not been the case. He embodies the worst of all his predecessors.

Another dreadful week is to come for Sunak. Sunak’s reprehensible Rwanda Bill is to face inevitable failure in the House of Lords; showing even the out-of-touch upper chamber can see this as the moral outrage it is.

Goal number one of the next general election must be to propel the Conservative party as far away from government as possible.

Hopefully, the two by-elections he faces this week will show a sign of things to come – though the Labour alternative is increasingly unappealing to voters, particularly due to their lack of courage to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.