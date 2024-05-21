Tiny Flames glow for Ukraine - Angus Robertson
A new project based in the Capital, founded by Edinburgh-based Alice Eaves and Kyiv-based Prof Lilia Miroshnychenko, highlights the work of Ukrainian poets who have written about the horrors of the Russian invasion.
Their published book ‘Tiny Flames,’ is a collection of poetry created by students at The University of Edinburgh and Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.
The writers, one of whom lives in Russia-occupied Ukrainian territory, have collaborated with illustrators and translators to bring their poetry to a wider audience.
One of the project's translators Yurii Popovych, 22, said he felt a duty to be involved. He said: "I am not fighting the enemy, I am not literally protecting my own people, but I still feel the need to do something. This project gave me such an opportunity."
Indeed, it remains our duty to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and counter Russian aggression, and Scotland’s people and the Government continue to do all we can, whether via financial or military aid, or cultural and educational projects such as this one.
Copies of Tiny Flames can be found in The Scottish Poetry Library and The National Library of Scotland. It is also being sold in bookshops in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.
The contributing poets, illustrators, and translators of the book were Antin Ishchuk, Anastasiia Kachanova, Alice Eaves, Lilia Chernenko, Kate Furman, Raine Bracken, Bohdan Bratus, Yurii Popovych, Olivia Thomakos, Oleksii Dolgulov, Kateryna Hoshovska, C.T. Hilton, Julia Gupaliuk, and Victoria Marunina.
