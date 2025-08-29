Too many Gunzels and not enough cash in City Chambers

The Dean Bridge may have to be strengthened to take trams

If you are an Edinburgh resident, you must wonder whether the only thing our local politicians want to spend money on is tram lines. Whenever we think we have some respite from hugely disruptive construction and massive cost someone raises the spectre of bringing this horror back.

This week Edinburgh City Council’s Transport Convener gave a private briefing to journalists on the plans for a “north-south tram line”. No opposition comments or briefing allowed – I wonder why? The pretext was a consultation to help create the business case and determine the route to Granton, despite previous Parliamentary approvals setting this. The “briefing” was all bold puff but ignored some key issues. Most importantly where the money will come from.

Yesterday, this financial elephant in the room trumpeted loudly when Scottish Government Ministers confirmed to the Evening News that they wouldn’t fund a tram extension. I asked the Council Leader publicly in the council meeting where she thought the money would come from. She didn’t know, but claimed trams are vital.

The scandal here is that the consultation and business case work are costing you, the taxpayer, £44 million. For this you get expensive consultants considering daft ideas like demolishing the A-listed Dean Bridge and closing Orchard Brae to all other traffic leaving only residential side streets as north-south traffic routes in that part of town. The Council Leader ignored my request that she justify this spending.

We Conservatives saw no need for this waste as we already knew there was no funding to build the scheme. Likewise, the consultation is a fraud when you can’t progress the scheme. Edinburgh’s council is the fourth most indebted in the UK, thanks largely to trams. The completion to Newhaven cost £203m to construct but the debt interest adds half as much again. There is simply no prospect of borrowing the money with the costs of an expansion now rising towards £3 billion. Our current £2bn debt is already becoming unsustainable and amounts to £3800 for every person in Edinburgh.

Here in the UK we talk of rail enthusiasts as Trainspotters or Gricers. In Australia their word for a Ferroequinologist is “Gunzel” and specifically covers tram enthusiasts. The Australian definition particularly covers those tram enthusiasts who are “overly enthusiastic or foolish”. Maybe the Gunzels in the phalanx of left-wing political parties in the City Chambers need an urgent dose of financial reality.

Iain Whyte is Conservative Councillor for Craigentinny Duddingston Ward and Leader of the Conservative Group on Edinburgh City Council