Tories face continued decline - Angus Robertson
In Scotland, Douglas Ross’s tenure as party leader compounded the trend established by the UK party. His disgraceful treatment of David Duguid, a former Scotland Office minister, put a final nail in the coffin of a tenure marked by poor leadership skills and lack of internal unity. To say nothing of treating colleagues with kindness and decency.
Ross’s inability to present a positive or likeable vision has left the Scottish Conservatives out of step with the electorate. Little reminding is necessary of the total failure of UK leadership and governance under Johnson, Truss, and Sunak – often supported and endorsed by Ross.
So, the Tories are in deep trouble. In Scotland, the man whom they have appealed to save them is Russell Findlay. I congratulate him on his victory. The job of turning around the Scottish Tory party’s fortunes is an unenviable task and, by the looks of it, a lonely one. He and his Welsh leader colleague spoke to a near-empty auditorium at the UK conservative party conference.
Unity is not likely to come quickly. Findlay is already off to a bad start. He is perceived to be the candidate of choice by Douglas Ross. Reports and beliefs that Ross tried to fix Findlay’s ascension to position of leader are widespread. With the Reform Party gobbling up Tory votes from stage far-right, the Scottish Conservatives face continued decline, regardless of who leads them in Scotland.