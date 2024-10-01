Tories face continued decline - Angus Robertson

Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

The Conservative Party is experiencing a significant decline in both Scotland and the UK. Past leadership failures contributed hugely to their downfall, and new leaders are unlikely to pull them out of their downward spiral.

In Scotland, Douglas Ross’s tenure as party leader compounded the trend established by the UK party. His disgraceful treatment of David Duguid, a former Scotland Office minister, put a final nail in the coffin of a tenure marked by poor leadership skills and lack of internal unity. To say nothing of treating colleagues with kindness and decency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross’s inability to present a positive or likeable vision has left the Scottish Conservatives out of step with the electorate. Little reminding is necessary of the total failure of UK leadership and governance under Johnson, Truss, and Sunak – often supported and endorsed by Ross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, the Tories are in deep trouble. In Scotland, the man whom they have appealed to save them is Russell Findlay. I congratulate him on his victory. The job of turning around the Scottish Tory party’s fortunes is an unenviable task and, by the looks of it, a lonely one. He and his Welsh leader colleague spoke to a near-empty auditorium at the UK conservative party conference.

Unity is not likely to come quickly. Findlay is already off to a bad start. He is perceived to be the candidate of choice by Douglas Ross. Reports and beliefs that Ross tried to fix Findlay’s ascension to position of leader are widespread. With the Reform Party gobbling up Tory votes from stage far-right, the Scottish Conservatives face continued decline, regardless of who leads them in Scotland.