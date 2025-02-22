Tories falling over themselves to parrot Donald

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch doesn’t think the US department of government efficiency is ‘radical enough’ says Vladimir McTavish​

It appears Tories on both sides of the Border are falling over themselves to parrot Donald Trump. First we had Kemi Badenoch comparing the Conservative Party to Trump’s Maga movement.

Really? Just a few months after her party had finished its 14-year stint of doing its best to Make Britain S*** Again. MBSA doesn’t roll off the tongue quite so well.

Then just the other day, Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay was saying that Scotland should set up an equivalent to the US Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

One of the people Findlay suggested to head up a Scottish DOGE was millionaire philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

When Sir Tom made the totally unselfish gesture of paying for Alex Salmond’s body to be flown back to Scotland, he was at pains to describe the act as non-political.

Although in June he did advise voters to give the Tories “a good kicking”, so he’s hardly likely to accept a job from Russell Findlay.

Because, as we have all witnessed over the last month, DOGE has absolutely nothing to do with government efficiency and everything to do with closing down political opponents.

Not since Hitler established the Ministry of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment has such an overtly political government department been created.

One of the first acts Elon Musk performed as leader of DOGE was to close down US Aid. So Russell Findlay would appear to be suggesting that the Scottish Government should stop funding aid projects in the Third World and supporting Scottish aid workers in war zones. They’re one of our biggest exports.

Predictably of course, Kemi Badenoch doesn’t “think that DOGE is radical enough”. Of course she wouldn’t. Presumably in her opinion, Musk won’t have done his job until the whole of Africa is starving.

Musk, meanwhile, is continuing his international sabre-rattling exercise by claiming America should intervene to free alleged rapist and people-trafficker Andrew Tate from Romania.

Obviously taking his lead from Trump on this one, getting inspiration from the President’s mantra of the moment “if it saves the country, it’s not illegal”.

So if Thomas Matthew Crooks had succeeded in his assassination attempt on Trump last year, that would not have been a crime. It would have saved his country and the entire world of four more years of this nonsense.

Why are the Tories so keen to mimic Trump? Because their party is a busted flush, haemorrhaging support to Reform UK, a party led by Nigel Farage who is basically Donald Trump with a drink inside him.

Teetotal Trump is scary enough. Let’s not even think how awful Drunk Trump could be.