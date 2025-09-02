Tories go further off the deep end

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch

It might have seemed impossible, but the Tories have gone even further off the deep end. In a speech in Aberdeen, Kemi Badenoch outlined how the Tories would, if they are elected, remove all net zero requirements on oil and gas companies and “maximise extraction” to get “all our oil and gas out of the North Sea”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a speech in Aberdeen, Kemi Badenoch outlined how the Tories would, if they are elected, remove all net zero requirements on oil and gas companies and “maximise extraction” to get “all our oil and gas out of the North Sea”.

It is yet a further departure from basic logic – all scientific evidence continues to show the urgent need to move to renewable sources of energy for the sake of the planet – and secure a just transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland possesses enormous renewable energy potential, driven by abundant natural resources. Wind power has been the dominant technology, supported by hydro, solar and emerging marine energy. As a result, Scotland is now generating more renewable electricity than it consumes, creating the prospect of becoming a net exporter of clean energy. This is a significant achievement and one that provides a foundation for long-term economic and environmental benefits.

Onshore and offshore wind resources are among the best in Europe, making Scotland well placed to attract further investment and support skilled jobs. The potential for an abundant hydrogen sector is immense. Wave and tidal power are building towards commercial maturity. Together, these sources make Scotland’s renewable pipeline both diverse and resilient.

The direction of UK Government energy policy matters because Westminster still controls the main levers of energy regulation. At a time when an SNP-led Scotland is demonstrating what is possible in clean energy generation, and what is needed to help tackle the climate crisis, the Conservatives are losing their marbles.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary