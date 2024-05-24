Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, soaked by rain, walks back in to 10 Downing Street after calling a general election for July 4

​My mother has a fine old phrase “too daft to come in oot the rain.” I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately.

I know climate catastrophe is hurtling our way, and the wasteland will soon be upon us, but I had hoped for a wee bit of steady sun before the end of civilisation.

I fear no wasteland anyway. I’ve been to Milton Keynes. I’m not sure I even mind the heavy rain, but I am getting miffed by this peek-a-boo weather.

One day it's Taps Aff, which is always a tad regrettable in Scotland, and then the next it's time to crack out the cagoule. Again.

The ginger cat is also very unimpressed with this weather. He’s been staring out the window now for nearly an hour, occasionally breaking off to chase a raindrop down the glass.

He doesn’t exactly know how windows work. If he can see a thing, that means he should be able to eat a thing, or at the very least, chase it and whack it with a gingery paw.

Bees are a particular problem, since we’ve had ones the size of the HIndenburg trying to ram raid into the living room. They tend to bounce off the glass a couple of times before they give up, like those big drunk blokes at the end of night repeatedly going up to the bar to try to get served, despite the half dozen knock backs they’ve already had.

Each bee wallop on the window sends Jex into a somersaulting display worthy of an Soviet era gymnast.

He's not very bright, our mini-tiger. He still mews to get out, even into this biblical deluge.

He gets wet. Rain drops off his whiskers. He looks at his soggy paws in surprise. Eventually, he sadly concludes it's too wet to play today and his limited brainpower eventually tells him to come back inside.

Well, at least Jex is smart enough to know when the weather has him beat. Unlike our current prime minister.