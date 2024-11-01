Tory leadership election? There's only one way to decide: FIGHT! - Susan Morrison

Kemi Badenoch MP and Robert Jenrick MP are vying to become the next UK Conservative leader.

Good lord, are the Tories still choosing a suitable candidate for the top job, then? Not like them at all.

In days gone by, a bunch of blokes in suits turned up and broke the news to whoever was putting in a lacklustre performance that their days were numbered, thank you for your service and here’s a card we all signed.

Even the Iron Lady found herself scrapped. In the case of Liz ‘Lettuce’ Truss they didn’t even send in a firing squad.

They slimmed the procedure down to just one doughty chap and a swift conversation.

New leaders took control like officers assuming battlefield command, steadying the troops and shoring up the battlements for the next election.

This Tory leadership show has been going on for yonks. Don’t fancy their choices much.

They seem to be left with someone no-one likes and someone no-one knows. This has to be one of the longest job interviews in history.

Now, I know a lot about interviews for jobs, I have a ton of experience because I did loads of them.

Yes, I’ll grant you, it’s been a long time since I sat squeaky voiced and mildly sweating before a scary pair of dudes from Personnel, but let me tell you, without fear of contradiction, I was spectacularly awful at it. You know what they say, learn from your mistakes.

One interview was in the iconic Scottish Widows building by the Commonwealth Pool. It's a beautiful building. Lots of glass. I assume the dark windows were to keep it cool inside. Didn’t always work, especially late on a spectacularly hot summer Friday afternoon.

About ten minutes into the interview in a small, stuffy room I realised my future did not lie in financial planning. My attention started to drift. The chair was very comfortable. Oh, alright then, I dozed off.

Still find it surprising that I was the one doing the talking when I fell asleep. To be fair, my interviewer was equally befuddled. He nearly walloped face-first into the desk. Never heard from them again.

My favourite question was ‘hobbies and interests’. Quite what the impact of your out-of-office shenanigans was to have on your nine-to-five life was never explained, unless it was weed out sex-club swingers and hobby hitmen.

Most of us settled for ‘reading and walking’. Halfway through yet another car crash interview, I got bored with that and announced I was a Titanic re-enactor.

The faintly startled guy from Personnel asked what that involved. Ah, I said, every 14th of April is Titanic Night. Rockets left over from Bonfire Night were fired from our third floor flat in emulation of her crew launching those desperate flares. I’d then sing ‘Eternal Father, Strong to Save’ – a British hymn traditionally associated with seafarers, written in 1860 by William Whiting, inspired by Psalm 107 – dressed as the Unsinkable Molly Brown.

We didn’t have a lifeboat we could lower, but we did have a window box. I’d sit a couple of second hand Barbie dolls in and give the command ‘Lower Away’. I didn’t get the job. Now that I think of it, ‘Lifeboat Barbie’ could be a great addition for Mattel.

If either Tory candidate needs some interview coaching, I am available. Although I think now my advice would be a Thunderdome solution.

Get the candidates into a giant mud bath and let battle commence. Two go in, one comes out.