Well, we all knew Mr Sunak. Never off our pandemic screens whilst he threw money about like a drunken sailor on shore leave. He went a bit quiet of late.

Rumour says that the Tory Party’s grey grandees considered that open-handed largesse near tantamount to raging Socialism. Harsh. This man doesn’t even know how to use a credit card in a petrol station. Believe me, this is not a working-class hero.

Must have pushed him over the edge, that. Sudden resignation and swift move on the top job. Goodness, didn’t he manage to get himself a really slick, professional and expensive promotional video done in lickety-split time?

Time for a new start for the economy, he says. Odd. He’s been Chancellor for the last three years. ‘The economy’ was literally his job description. Didn’t he know?

Penny Mordaunt made a video too, which gave off strong vibes of a very firm Easyjet cabin crew manager refusing more booze to a Dublin-bound stag do.

A bloke on telly said she’d be a good choice, because she was popular in Scotland. Quick straw poll of the Scots I know revealed that most didn’t know her, two didn’t like her and one thought a Penny Mordaunt was a rare stamp, like a Penny Black.

Conservative MPs Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt are hoping to become the next Prime Minister (Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Tugendhat has done a lot of striding about, as befits an ex-soldier. They like a bit of the old militaries, do the Tories. It is faintly worrying that both he and Mordaunt have connections to the armed forces. I worry that the final contest might degenerate into a Navy/Army smackdown if they start calling in past favours.

I did briefly consider launching my own bid. Everyone else seemed to be doing it. In fact, I wondered if there would be anyone left to actually vote. But I couldn’t live in Number 10.