‘Tourist tax’ will make city even more beautiful and welcoming

Modelling shows that the 5 per cent rate agreed by councillors last week could raise up to £50 million per year for Edinburgh

Last week Edinburgh City Council voted to introduce a small tourist levy on visitors staying in our great city. It’s a long overdue change that will help us support local services and build a cleaner and greener city.

The Scottish Greens have long advocated introducing such a levy to our cities and tourist hotspots, with the power to do so having been secured by Scottish Greens in previous budget negotiations.

Due to delays over Covid, these powers finally came into effect last year, and I am proud that Edinburgh has been so quick out of the gate in using them.

These levies are already commonplace across Europe and have helped cities like Barcelona, Rome, Paris and Berlin to invest for the good of both residents and visitors.

These taxes are typically only a few euros per person per night, so the vast majority of people paying them will not bat an eyelid as they check in to their hotels.

For those of us living in Edinburgh, our city is regularly visited by artists, musicians, performers and those who come to watch them whilst exploring our capital and taking in our beautiful surroundings and vast history, especially during the Fringe. Nobody would want to stop that.

Our services, our roads and our paths are utilised by those passing through and it is residents alone who take the strain.

By introducing a visitor levy, we can alleviate some of the pressures that our city faces by asking visitors to make a small payment towards its upkeep. The modelling shows that the 5 per cent rate agreed by councillors last week could raise up to £50 million per year to be reinvested in public services and affordable housing.

My Scottish Green councillor colleagues have led the way, calling for the power more than a decade ago and doing a lot of work to champion its introduction. I am proud of their efforts and am confident the results will be a big success. I hope that where Edinburgh goes others will follow.

Similar moves are already underway in Glasgow, which also plays host to major sporting and music events year-round as well as being a great destination city.

For those in the Highlands, the draw of the North Coast 500 route may have been good for business but it has had a mixed effect on locals. By asking those who stay in B&Bs, campsites and at van hook-up points to pay a share of road repair costs and investment in nature and rewilding projects we can preserve our iconic surroundings.

Visitor levies are a small and simple step that will help us to ensure that tourists are able to contribute to the services that they are using, and that will help us to make our city even more beautiful and welcoming.

Lorna Slater is co-leader of the ​Scottish Greens