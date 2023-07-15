Toxic work cultures exist in Westminster as well as the media - Vladimir McTavish

SNP's Mhairi Black during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Picture: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

It is now three days since Huw Edwards was revealed as the mystery presenter at the heart of the latest scandal to hit the BBC.

Last week, he was in Edinburgh reporting on the King’s visit. Now he himself is the headline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The past week has provided non-stop entertainment as celeb after celeb took to social media claiming “it wisnae me”, while the suits at Broadcasting House kept on insisting they wouldn’t name the person, although everyone on Twitter knew who it was.

I’m not quite sure why Jeremy Vine, Nick Campbell, Gary Lineker et al thought they had to protest their innocence so vehemently. Maybe, it was simply because they were BBC presenters and were, therefore, fair game for speculation.

Much of the coverage of the case was prurient and overly sensational, and the Sun have a well- known and oft-used agenda to dig as much dirt as they can find on the Corporation, as part of the Murdoch empire’s crusade to bring down public service broadcasting.

However, the BBC have done themselves no favours with some people they have employed over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This does seem to be a particular problem for the BBC, although it does exist elsewhere in TV.

I was once sexually propositioned in a toilet by a male TV producer. However, that was back in the nineties when we dismissed such depravity as “banter”.

The world of television is not the only place where unacceptable behaviour is often covered up.

Mhairi Black has been very vocal about the toxic culture in the Houses of Parliament, claiming she has seen MP reduced to tears. So this goes to the heart of government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rishi Sunk has been openly critical of the BBC this week but it appears Westminster is too violent for Mhairi Black. And she’s from Paisley.