Pubs can be much more than just places to drink alcohol (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

We do see a lot of this eccentric behaviour here in the Republic, but something told me it wasn’t drink in this lad’s case. We grew level when he stopped to wait for the green man. I know that because he told me he had pressed the button, and his name was Jimmy. And one look confirmed that drink wasn’t the issue here.

Let’s just say the wiring for Jimmy’s central nervous system wouldn’t have passed inspection. He had a bank card in his hand. This made me a bit nervy, on account of the fact that both arms were waving like a praying mantis doing semaphore, so I suggested he put it in his pocket. Actually, that was probably a bad idea, since his hoodie was flying all over the shop. Jimmy knew better and held on tight.

He rocketed across the road, straight to the doors of a seriously traditional Leith boozer. It took two attempts to get in. He bounced on the first attempt, but, undaunted, he tried again and succeeded.

Yes, you can say I was being nosy, or overprotective, but I just wanted to make sure he was safe. I followed and pushed the door open, just as the young barman said, “Hullo, Jimmy” and started to pour a pint. The lad behind the bar looked up, and I said “Is he OK?” The barman said “Oh, aye. It’s time for his pint. He watches the telly for a while, then goes home.”