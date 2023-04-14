Traditional Leith boozer could teach the world a lesson about kindness and community – Susan Morrison
He was just ahead of me on Great Junction Street, ricocheting around the pavement like the lovechild of a pinball machine and a Weeble, the toy that famously wobbled but didn’t fall down. Neither did he.
We do see a lot of this eccentric behaviour here in the Republic, but something told me it wasn’t drink in this lad’s case. We grew level when he stopped to wait for the green man. I know that because he told me he had pressed the button, and his name was Jimmy. And one look confirmed that drink wasn’t the issue here.
Let’s just say the wiring for Jimmy’s central nervous system wouldn’t have passed inspection. He had a bank card in his hand. This made me a bit nervy, on account of the fact that both arms were waving like a praying mantis doing semaphore, so I suggested he put it in his pocket. Actually, that was probably a bad idea, since his hoodie was flying all over the shop. Jimmy knew better and held on tight.
He rocketed across the road, straight to the doors of a seriously traditional Leith boozer. It took two attempts to get in. He bounced on the first attempt, but, undaunted, he tried again and succeeded.
Yes, you can say I was being nosy, or overprotective, but I just wanted to make sure he was safe. I followed and pushed the door open, just as the young barman said, “Hullo, Jimmy” and started to pour a pint. The lad behind the bar looked up, and I said “Is he OK?” The barman said “Oh, aye. It’s time for his pint. He watches the telly for a while, then goes home.”
Jimmy stood at the bar. It was obviously his spot. He looked at home. He said something and the barman laughed. Jimmy was fine. They looked after him there. The world seems full of horrible people right now, shouting and yelling and demanding that they come first, but in that little pub in Leith I saw a moment of kindness and community. Made me feel a bit better about humanity.